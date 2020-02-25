Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players – Heimerle + Meule GmbH, JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., American Elements, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Metalor Technologies International SA

Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals industry report focuses on Precious Metal Plating Chemicals volume and value at global as well as regional and company level. The report study the limits and strong points of the market players. For the better understanding of the market, this report has provided a detailed analysis of trends, drivers and restraints. That manage the present market scenario and also the future position of the global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market during the projected period of 2018-2025.

The Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market accounted for USD 1.67 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors

Heimerle + Meule GmbH, JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD., American Elements, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Metalor Technologies International SA, Heraeus Holding, MATSUDA SANGYO CO., LTD., Superchem Finishers, SAXONIA Edelmetalle GmbH, UMA CHEMICALS, LEGOR GROUP S.p.A., Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Robert Chemical Co., Inc., Technic Inc., Electrochemical Products, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Riko Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Micron Platers, Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation, and many more.

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

Recent industry trends and developments

Analyze and forecast Global Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Definition:

Precious metal plating chemicals pass on some exceptional properties to the end product which benefits to serve various purposes in the end-user industries. For example, due to the heat shielding properties, the gold plating is considered as a suitable option for the high-temperature operations. There are two processes for the metal plating: electroless plating and electroplating. There is a growing demand for precious metal plating in aerospace, electrical and electronics, medical device, automotive, jewelry and hardware activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rise in the applications of the precious metal plating chemicals

Wide acceptance of plating metals on the plastic

Rising demand for precious metal plating chemicals in the aerospace sector

Market Restraint:

Environmental regulations

Market Segmentation:

By Chemical Base Metal

Platinum

Rhodium

Gold

Silver

Palladium

By Product Form

Solid/Powder

Solution/Concentrate

By End user

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Medical Device

Automotive

Jewelry

Hardware

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global precious metal plating chemicals market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.

Drivers and restrains of the Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market

To get a comprehensive overview of the Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market.

Key developments in the Precious Metal Plating Chemicals Market

Market volume

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

