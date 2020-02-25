Global Refractory Metals Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Refractory Metals market is valued at 1320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refractory Metals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refractory Metals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Xiamen Tungsten

CMOC

Molymet

H.C. Starck

A.L.M.T.

Global Tungsten & Powders

CBMM

Codelco

JDC

Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials

WOLFRAM Company JSC

Treibacher Industrie

Climax Molybdenum

Global Advanced Metals

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Rhenium Alloys

ATI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Aerospace

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Refractory Metals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Refractory Metals

1.2 Refractory Metals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Molybdenum Metal

1.2.3 Tungsten Metal

1.2.4 Niobium Metal

1.2.5 Tantalum Metal

1.2.6 Rhenium Metal

1.3 Refractory Metals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Refractory Metals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Steel Industry

1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical Industry

1.3.4 Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Refractory Metals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Refractory Metals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Refractory Metals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Refractory Metals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Refractory Metals Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Refractory Metals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Refractory Metals Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Refractory Metals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Refractory Metals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Refractory Metals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Refractory Metals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Refractory Metals Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Refractory Metals Production

3.4.1 North America Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Refractory Metals Production

3.5.1 Europe Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Refractory Metals Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Refractory Metals Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Refractory Metals Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Refractory Metals Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Refractory Metals Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Refractory Metals Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Refractory Metals Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Refractory Metals Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Refractory Metals Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Refractory Metals Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Refractory Metals Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Refractory Metals Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Refractory Metals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refractory Metals Business

7.1 Xiamen Tungsten

7.1.1 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Xiamen Tungsten Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CMOC

7.2.1 CMOC Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CMOC Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Molymet

7.3.1 Molymet Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Molymet Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 H.C. Starck

7.4.1 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 H.C. Starck Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 A.L.M.T.

7.5.1 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 A.L.M.T. Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Global Tungsten & Powders

7.6.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CBMM

7.7.1 CBMM Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CBMM Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Codelco

7.8.1 Codelco Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Codelco Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JDC

7.9.1 JDC Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JDC Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials

7.10.1 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Refractory Metals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials Refractory Metals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 WOLFRAM Company JSC

7.12 Treibacher Industrie

7.13 Climax Molybdenum

7.14 Global Advanced Metals

7.15 Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

7.16 Rhenium Alloys

7.17 ATI

8 Refractory Metals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Refractory Metals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Refractory Metals

8.4 Refractory Metals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Refractory Metals Distributors List

9.3 Refractory Metals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Refractory Metals Market Forecast

11.1 Global Refractory Metals Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Refractory Metals Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Refractory Metals Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Refractory Metals Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Refractory Metals Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Refractory Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Refractory Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Refractory Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Refractory Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Refractory Metals Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Refractory Metals Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

