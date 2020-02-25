Global Road Traffic Coating Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Road Traffic Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Road Traffic Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Road Traffic Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Geveko Markings

LANINO

Dow Chemical Company

Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints PPG

Crown Technologies

Nippon Paint Holdings

SealMaster

SWARCO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

Epoxy

Segment by Application

Urban Road

Expressway

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Road Traffic Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Traffic Coating

1.2 Road Traffic Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Paint

1.2.3 Thermoplastic

1.2.4 Preformed Polymer Tape

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.3 Road Traffic Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Road Traffic Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Urban Road

1.3.3 Expressway

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Road Traffic Coating Market Size

1.4.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Road Traffic Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Road Traffic Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Road Traffic Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Road Traffic Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Road Traffic Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Road Traffic Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Road Traffic Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Road Traffic Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Road Traffic Coating Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Road Traffic Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Road Traffic Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Road Traffic Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Road Traffic Coating Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Road Traffic Coating Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Road Traffic Coating Business

7.1 Geveko Markings

7.1.1 Geveko Markings Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Geveko Markings Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LANINO

7.2.1 LANINO Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LANINO Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dow Chemical Company

7.3.1 Dow Chemical Company Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dow Chemical Company Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sherwin-Williams Company

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Asian Paints PPG

7.5.1 Asian Paints PPG Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Asian Paints PPG Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Crown Technologies

7.6.1 Crown Technologies Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Crown Technologies Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nippon Paint Holdings

7.7.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SealMaster

7.8.1 SealMaster Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SealMaster Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SWARCO

7.9.1 SWARCO Road Traffic Coating Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Road Traffic Coating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SWARCO Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Road Traffic Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Road Traffic Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Road Traffic Coating

8.4 Road Traffic Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Road Traffic Coating Distributors List

9.3 Road Traffic Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Road Traffic Coating Market Forecast

11.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Road Traffic Coating Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Road Traffic Coating Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Road Traffic Coating Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

