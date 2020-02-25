Global Roofing Chemicals Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Roofing Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Roofing Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roofing Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
DowDupont
Saint-Gobain
3M
Akzo Nobel
Sika
Owens Corning
Carlisle Companies
Johns Manville
GAF Materials
Firestone Building Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Acrylic Resin
Asphalt/Bituminous
Elastomer
Epoxy Resin
Styrene
Segment by Application
Membrane Roofing
Elastomeric Roofing
Bituminous Roofing
Plastic (PVC) Roofing
Metal Roofing
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Roofing Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roofing Chemicals
1.2 Roofing Chemicals Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Acrylic Resin
1.2.3 Asphalt/Bituminous
1.2.4 Elastomer
1.2.5 Epoxy Resin
1.2.6 Styrene
1.3 Roofing Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Roofing Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Membrane Roofing
1.3.3 Elastomeric Roofing
1.3.4 Bituminous Roofing
1.3.5 Plastic (PVC) Roofing
1.3.6 Metal Roofing
1.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Size
1.4.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Roofing Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Roofing Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Roofing Chemicals Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Roofing Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Roofing Chemicals Production
3.4.1 North America Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Roofing Chemicals Production
3.5.1 Europe Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Roofing Chemicals Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Roofing Chemicals Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Roofing Chemicals Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Roofing Chemicals Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roofing Chemicals Business
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 BASF Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DowDupont
7.2.1 DowDupont Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DowDupont Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Saint-Gobain
7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 3M
7.4.1 3M Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 3M Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Akzo Nobel
7.5.1 Akzo Nobel Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Akzo Nobel Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Sika
7.6.1 Sika Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Sika Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Owens Corning
7.7.1 Owens Corning Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Owens Corning Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Carlisle Companies
7.8.1 Carlisle Companies Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Carlisle Companies Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Johns Manville
7.9.1 Johns Manville Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Johns Manville Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 GAF Materials
7.10.1 GAF Materials Roofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Roofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 GAF Materials Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Firestone Building Products
8 Roofing Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Roofing Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Chemicals
8.4 Roofing Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Roofing Chemicals Distributors List
9.3 Roofing Chemicals Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Roofing Chemicals Market Forecast
11.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Roofing Chemicals Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Roofing Chemicals Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Roofing Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
