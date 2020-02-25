Global Sandalwood Oil Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Sandalwood Oil market is valued at 78 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sandalwood Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandalwood Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia)
Santanol Group (Australia)
RK-Essential Oils Company (India)
Meena Perfumery (India)
Naresh International (India)
Essentially Australia (Australia)
Katyani Exports (India)
KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India)
Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)
Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)
Jinagxi Xuesong (China)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Indian Sandalwood Oil
Australian Sandalwood Oil
Segment by Application
Cosmetics(Perfumes)
Pharmaceuticals
Aromatherapy
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Sandalwood Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sandalwood Oil
1.2 Sandalwood Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Indian Sandalwood Oil
1.2.3 Australian Sandalwood Oil
1.3 Sandalwood Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sandalwood Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Cosmetics(Perfumes)
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Aromatherapy
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Size
1.4.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Sandalwood Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Sandalwood Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sandalwood Oil Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Sandalwood Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Sandalwood Oil Production
3.4.1 North America Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Sandalwood Oil Production
3.5.1 Europe Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Sandalwood Oil Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Sandalwood Oil Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Sandalwood Oil Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Sandalwood Oil Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Sandalwood Oil Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Sandalwood Oil Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sandalwood Oil Business
7.1 Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia)
7.1.1 Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Quintis (TFS Corporation)(Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Santanol Group (Australia)
7.2.1 Santanol Group (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Santanol Group (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 RK-Essential Oils Company (India)
7.3.1 RK-Essential Oils Company (India) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 RK-Essential Oils Company (India) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Meena Perfumery (India)
7.4.1 Meena Perfumery (India) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Meena Perfumery (India) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Naresh International (India)
7.5.1 Naresh International (India) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Naresh International (India) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Essentially Australia (Australia)
7.6.1 Essentially Australia (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Essentially Australia (Australia) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Katyani Exports (India)
7.7.1 Katyani Exports (India) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Katyani Exports (India) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India)
7.8.1 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 KS&DL (Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited)(India) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China)
7.9.1 Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Sandalwood Forest (Qingyuan) (China) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China)
7.10.1 Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China) Sandalwood Oil Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Sandalwood Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Jiangxi Jishui Natural Essential oil Factory (China) Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Jinagxi Xuesong (China)
8 Sandalwood Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Sandalwood Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sandalwood Oil
8.4 Sandalwood Oil Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Sandalwood Oil Distributors List
9.3 Sandalwood Oil Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Sandalwood Oil Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Sandalwood Oil Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Sandalwood Oil Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Sandalwood Oil Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
