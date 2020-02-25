The latest report on “Satellite Terminal Market (Component – Outdoor Unit, Indoor Unit, and Interfacility Link; Architecture – Fixed, and Portable; Applications – Government & Defense, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

The satellite terminal is an electronic communication hardware device that uses small antennas with tracking systems, advanced modulation, and coding schemes. It allows them to provide two-way, high-speed communications from aircraft, maritime vessels, trains, or land vehicles. Satellite designers and terminal equipment manufacturers adopted new technology capabilities such as spectrally efficient, ultra-small terminals that provide broadband communications to support voice, video, high-speed data, and access to the Internet. The satellite terminal is largely used in military units to plan and coordinate their infantry and units in the field. The growing number of out-of-area missions require a communication network that can receive and broadcast information with the utmost reliability at all times.

Increasing demand for on-the-move global broadband communications is the primary growth factor for the satellite terminal market. Increasing living standards and economic growth of developing countries are invariably linked to the availability and use of telecom services. Satellite communications technologies have achieved remarkable breakthrough efficiencies and increases in performance in these countries in the past few decades.

Furthermore, increasing use of satellite terminal in the defense sector is boosting the market growth. Communication satellite terminal provides tactical communication on the move and is easily integrated on vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft. The demand for vehicles equipped portable satellite terminal is growing for essential battlefield situational awareness during missions. However, high initial cost and cost of installation is a major restraining factor for the satellite terminal market. The satellite terminal is highly customized and difficult to upgrade which requires high costs for their operating. Moreover, the emergence of broadcast satellite television represents a large market opportunity for terminals.

North America Dominates the Global Satellite Terminal Market

Geographically, the global satellite terminal market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global satellite terminal market. The factors such as mајоr tесhnоlоgісаl аdvаnсеmеntѕ and gоvеrnmеnt іnіtіаtіvеѕ to drіvе аdорtіоn оf wіrеlеѕѕ соmmunісаtіоnѕ are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Іn аddіtіоn, оrgаnіzаtіоnѕ ѕuсh аѕ NАЅА аnd Ѕрасе Ехрlоrаtіоn Тесhnоlоgіеѕ Соrр. are dеvеlоріng nеw ѕуѕtеmѕ that are anticipated to increase demand fоr ѕаtеllіtе соmmunісаtіоn ѕоlutіоnѕ оvеr thе fоrесаѕt реrіоd. Аѕіа Расіfіс is fastest growing region owing to gоvеrnmеntѕ оf соuntrіеѕ ѕuсh аѕ Іndіа, Сhіnа, Ѕоuth Коrеа, аnd Јараn аrе expected to іnvеѕt ѕubѕtаntіаllу fоr development оf thеіr rеѕресtіvе dеfеnѕе ѕуѕtеmѕ. The countries such as Сhіnа аnd Іndіа аrе projected to be thе mоѕt рrоfіtаblе mаrkеtѕ fоr mіlіtаrу ЅАТСОМ grоund tеrmіnаlѕ due to growing terror асtіvіtіеѕ аnd bоrdеr dіѕрutеѕ.

Segment Covered

The report on the global satellite terminal market covers segments such as components, architecture, and applications. On the basis of component, the sub-markets include outdoor unit, indoor unit, and interfacility link. On the basis of architecture, the sub-markets include fixed, and portable. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include government & defense, and commercial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Globecomm Systems Inc., General Dynamics, Hughes Network Systems LLC., AVL Technologies, Inc., Acorde Technologies S.A., C-Com Satellite Systems Inc., ND SatCom GmbH, DataPath, Inc., Hindawi Limited, and Viasat, Inc.

