Global Security System Integrators Market Competitive Business Strategies, Latest Trends and Key Player are Cisco, IBM, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, FireEye, Inc., McAfee, Wipro Limited, VANDIS, Integrity360

Security System Integrators analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Security System Integrators market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors. The Security System Integrators market study also analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Security System Integrators Market accounted for USD 8.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Increasing digitalization

Growing complication with respect of mergers and acquisition, globalization and many more.

Absence of skilled cybersecurity professionals and security solution vendors

Inventions regarding internet of things (IOT)

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Cisco,

HPE,

IBM,

Accenture,

Cognizant¸

Deloitte,

Fireeye,

Mcafee,

HCL Technologies,

Wipro,

Vandis,

Innovative Solutions,

Integrity360 and Anchor Technologies among others

Market Segments

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of security type,

application security,

network security,

data security,

endpoint security,

business continuity and disaster recovery,

risk and compliance management

Application security is sub segmented into identity and access management, web filtering and application whitelisting. Network security is sub segmented into distributed denial of service mitigation, firewall, vulnerability management and firewall.

Data security is sub segmented into data loss prevention and encryption and tokenization. Endpoint Security is sub segmented into security information and event management, security analytics and antivirus or anti-malware.

On the basis of end users

aerospace and defense,

it & telecom,

government,

manufacturing,

banking,

financial services, and insurance,

energy and utilities

