Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Self-Adhesive Labels market is valued at 36000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Self-Adhesive Labels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Self-Adhesive Labels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison

Coveris

CCL Industries

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

Schades

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec Corporation

Fuji Seal International

PMC Label Materials

Thai KK

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Shanghai Jinda Plastic

Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

Zhulin Weiye

Zhengwei Printing

Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Self-Adhesive Labels

1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flexographic Printing

1.2.3 Letterpress Printing

1.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Industrial Labels

1.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size

1.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production

3.4.1 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production

3.5.1 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Self-Adhesive Labels Business

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Coveris

7.2.1 Coveris Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Coveris Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CCL Industries

7.3.1 CCL Industries Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CCL Industries Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Adestor

7.4.1 Adestor Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Adestor Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 UPM Raflatac

7.5.1 UPM Raflatac Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 UPM Raflatac Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Schades

7.6.1 Schades Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schades Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Constantia Flexibles

7.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Constantia Flexibles Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lintec Corporation

7.8.1 Lintec Corporation Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lintec Corporation Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fuji Seal International

7.9.1 Fuji Seal International Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fuji Seal International Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PMC Label Materials

7.10.1 PMC Label Materials Self-Adhesive Labels Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PMC Label Materials Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Thai KK

7.12 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

7.13 Shanghai Jinda Plastic

7.14 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

7.15 Zhulin Weiye

7.16 Zhengwei Printing

7.17 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

8 Self-Adhesive Labels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Self-Adhesive Labels

8.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Distributors List

9.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

