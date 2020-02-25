Global Speed Doors Market Shipment by Vendors 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Speed Doors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only.

High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

Scope of the Report:

Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of speed doors, consists 27.22% of the global market in 2015; North America and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 25.57% and 18.13% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Efaflex is the biggest manufacturer of speed doors, occupies 10.27% of the global market share in 2015; While, ASSA ABLOY, with a market share of 7.57%, comes the second; Hormann ranks the third globally. All three together consist of approximately 24.87% of the global market.

The worldwide market for Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI Doors

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax Global

TNR Doors

TMI, LLC

Dortek Ltd.

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDooor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food and Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

