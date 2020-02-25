Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Textile Acoustic Panel market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Textile Acoustic Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Textile Acoustic Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Vicoustic

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Acousticpearls

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Primex

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

Slalom

Gotessons

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

Mantex Acoustic Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceiling Type

Wall Type

Other

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Textile Acoustic Panel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Textile Acoustic Panel

1.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ceiling Type

1.2.3 Wall Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Textile Acoustic Panel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Size

1.4.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Textile Acoustic Panel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Textile Acoustic Panel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Production

3.4.1 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Production

3.5.1 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Textile Acoustic Panel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Textile Acoustic Panel Business

7.1 Armstrong

7.1.1 Armstrong Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Armstrong Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 G&S Acoustics

7.3.1 G&S Acoustics Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 G&S Acoustics Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 RPG

7.4.1 RPG Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 RPG Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Abstracta

7.5.1 Abstracta Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Abstracta Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Texaa

7.6.1 Texaa Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Texaa Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Acoustics First®

7.7.1 Acoustics First® Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Acoustics First® Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Vicoustic

7.8.1 Vicoustic Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Vicoustic Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ekous

7.9.1 Ekous Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ekous Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CMS Danskin

7.10.1 CMS Danskin Textile Acoustic Panel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CMS Danskin Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Acousticpearls

7.12 Sonata Acoustic

7.13 Acoustical Surfaces

7.14 Primex

7.15 Carpet Concept

7.16 Sontext

7.17 Soundsorba

7.18 Slalom

7.19 Gotessons

7.20 Beiyang

7.21 Forgreener Acoustics

7.22 Same

7.23 Mantex Acoustic Material

8 Textile Acoustic Panel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Textile Acoustic Panel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Textile Acoustic Panel

8.4 Textile Acoustic Panel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Textile Acoustic Panel Distributors List

9.3 Textile Acoustic Panel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Textile Acoustic Panel Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

