Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Download Sample Report Copy From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/583640
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sandvik
Xiamen Tungsten
China Minmetals Corporation
Element Six
Jiangxi Yaosheng
GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
Plansee (GTP)
JXTC
Japan New Metals
AST
Kohsei Co Ltd
ALMT Corp
Kennametal
H.C.Starck
TaeguTec Ltd
Wolfram Company JSC
Buffalo Tungsten
Eurotungstene
Lineage Alloys
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Grain Sizes <1 µm
Grain Sizes 1-10 µm
Grain Sizes >10 µm
Segment by Application
Machine Tools & Components
Cutting Tools
Dies & Punches
Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)
1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Grain Sizes <1 µm
1.2.3 Grain Sizes 1-10 µm
1.2.4 Grain Sizes >10 µm
1.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components
1.3.3 Cutting Tools
1.3.4 Dies & Punches
1.3.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)
1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size
1.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production
3.4.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production
3.5.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Business
7.1 Sandvik
7.1.1 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Xiamen Tungsten
7.2.1 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 China Minmetals Corporation
7.3.1 China Minmetals Corporation Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 China Minmetals Corporation Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Element Six
7.4.1 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng
7.5.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
7.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
7.7.1 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Plansee (GTP)
7.8.1 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 JXTC
7.9.1 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Japan New Metals
7.10.1 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 AST
7.12 Kohsei Co Ltd
7.13 ALMT Corp
7.14 Kennametal
7.15 H.C.Starck
7.16 TaeguTec Ltd
7.17 Wolfram Company JSC
7.18 Buffalo Tungsten
7.19 Eurotungstene
7.20 Lineage Alloys
8 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)
8.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Distributors List
9.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
Buy Now This Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/583640
About Us
Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact Us:
Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,
E182AN, United Kingdom
Call: +44 20 3286 1546