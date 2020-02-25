Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market is valued at 1570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Grain Sizes <1 µm

Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

Grain Sizes >10 µm

Segment by Application

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Grain Sizes <1 µm

1.2.3 Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

1.2.4 Grain Sizes >10 µm

1.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components

1.3.3 Cutting Tools

1.3.4 Dies & Punches

1.3.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production

3.4.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Business

7.1 Sandvik

7.1.1 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandvik Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Xiamen Tungsten

7.2.1 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Xiamen Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 China Minmetals Corporation

7.3.1 China Minmetals Corporation Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 China Minmetals Corporation Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Element Six

7.4.1 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Element Six Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng

7.5.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

7.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

7.7.1 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Plansee (GTP)

7.8.1 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Plansee (GTP) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JXTC

7.9.1 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JXTC Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Japan New Metals

7.10.1 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Japan New Metals Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AST

7.12 Kohsei Co Ltd

7.13 ALMT Corp

7.14 Kennametal

7.15 H.C.Starck

7.16 TaeguTec Ltd

7.17 Wolfram Company JSC

7.18 Buffalo Tungsten

7.19 Eurotungstene

7.20 Lineage Alloys

8 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

8.4 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Distributors List

9.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

