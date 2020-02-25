Global Ventilators Market 2025 | Top Players-GE Healthcare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic

Global Ventilators Market reports are a thorough analysis which enables the client to assess the long haul based request and predicts exact executions. The Global Ventilators Market exploration research spreads noteworthy information which makes the record a convenient asset for directors, industry specialists and other key individuals alongside charts and tables to help comprehend Global Ventilators Market patterns, drivers and market challenges.

Global ventilator market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Ventilators Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are-Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and among others.

Key points mentioned

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Global Ventilators Market

Drivers: Global Ventilators Market

Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases

Ventilators are used for the life support treatments for chronic diseases such as hypercapnia respiratory failure, restrictive lung disease, and dyspnoea on exertion, asthma, orthopnoea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), pneumonia, cardiogenic pulmonary edema, neurologic disease and bronchial asthma

According to the American Thoracic Society, in 2017, around 16 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COPD and also this disease is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S. after heart diseases.

Rising Number of ICU Beds: Global Ventilators Market

Patients with some serious illness such as respiratory problems, lung infections, cardiac diseases, neurological disorders are treated with the ventilation systems which are managed by the intensive care units (ICU). Rising number of chronic diseases such as COPD, restrictive lung disease, chronic interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), pneumonia, and other disorders require to occupy the beds of the ICU’s with ventilation.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, in between 2013 to 2014 around 65,500 that are 33.0% of ICU patients were invasively ventilated in which 49,100 number of patients were undergone for short-term ventilation and 16,800 as long-term ventilation. In the Canada region the highest rate for the ventilation of patients was Manitoba with 45.0% whereas Brunswick was lowest with 18.0%.

Restraint: Global Ventilators Market

High Cost of Equipment

Ventilators are preferred for various medical purposes in different departments such as pediatrics, pediatric surgery, surgery, orthopaedics, chest medicine and TB, ENT and gynaecology. The mechanical ventilation system penetrates via mouth, nose, ear in the invasive mode the tubing called as the endotracheal tube, skin tubing called as the tracheostomy tube. For the treatment of the patients major cost is depend on the equipment and the maintenance.

Report highlights

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Market Trends: Global Ventilators Market

On the basis of product type, the global ventilator market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators are further sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators. In 2018, Intensive care ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of modality, the global ventilator market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Non-invasive ventilation is sub-segmented into volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure ventilators, bi-level positive airway pressure ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators and time-cycled ventilators. In 2018, Invasive ventilation segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However non-invasive ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

OPPORTUNITIES: Global Ventilators Market

Demand for Cost-saving Technologies

Mechanical ventilation is an integral and expensive part of the intensive care unit (ICU). Optimal application of mechanical ventilation could save costs and improve outcomes of patients. In the low economic countries such as India, shortages of ventilation can results into poor treatment of the patients. Increasing number of the patients with the chronic diseases associated with the respiratory issues demands more ventilation system; hence the demand of the low cost ventilators can enhance the ventilator market in coming year.

CHALLENGES: Global Ventilators Market

Risk Associated with the Mechanical Ventilation

A long term application of the mechanical ventilation can create risk to the treated patients like Pneumothorax. Pneumothorax is a condition in which air leaks out from lung into the space between lung and chest, which can lead lungs to collapse or damage. This can be caused due to the pumping of excess airflow or oxygen from the ventilator.

