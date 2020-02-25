Global Water Sink by Manufactures and Geographic Regions 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Water Sink Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

A Water Sink (also known as Water Sinker, washbowl, hand basin and wash basin) is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. It comes from the Latin word “zinc” Water Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. They also include a drain to remove used water; this drain may itself include a strainer and/or shut-off device and an overflow-prevention device. Water Sinks may also have an integrated soap dispenser.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Water Sink includes Stainless Steel Water Sinks, Ceramic Water Sinks, Artificial Stone Water Sinks and Others, and the proportion of Stainless Steel Water Sinks in 2016 is about 53.5%.

Water Sink is widely used in Bathroom Water Sinks, Kitchen Water Sinks and other. The most proportion of Water Sink is used in Bathroom Water Sinks, and the consumption proportion is about 45% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Water Sink, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Sink, enjoying production market share nearly 24.5% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.

Market competition is intense. Franke, Kohler, Blanco, Elkay etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future. There are a lot of manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven.

The worldwide market for Water Sink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Sink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Franke

Kohler

Blanco

Elkay

America Standard

Moen

Oulin

Roca

Teka

Duravit

JOMOO

Huida

Artisan

Primy

Sonata

Morning

Just Manufacturing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel Water Sinks

Ceramic Water Sinks

Artificial Stone Water SinksÂ

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bathroom Water Sinks

Kitchen Water Sinks

Other

