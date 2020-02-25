HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Health care analytics is a term used to describe the healthcare analysis activities that can be undertaken as a result of data collected from four areas within healthcare; claims and cost data, pharmaceutical and research and development (R&D) data, clinical data, and patient behavior and sentiment data.

Rising venture capital investments, growing government initiatives to raise electronic health record (EHR) adoption and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, huge cost of analytics solutions and lack of skilled personnel are some of the factors hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunities in the market is emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare business.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Healthcare Analytics Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

IBM

OptumHealth

Oracle

Verisk Analytics

Elsevier

MedeAnalytics

McKesson

Truven Health

Allscripts

Cerner

SAS

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Prescriptive

Descriptive

Predictive

Clinical

Financial

