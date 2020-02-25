Healthcare Furniture Market 2019: Demand, Growth Analysis and Opportunities Outlook – Steelcase, Herman Miller, Stryker, TMC Furniture, Flexsteel, Norix Group

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Healthcare Furniture Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Healthcare Furniture is the Furniture specially designed for healthcare use. Healthcare furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during their stay in hospital or the surgery/post-surgery as well.

The Healthcare Furniture market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue in 2016.

With increased focus on urbanization, the Healthcare Furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The global Healthcare Furniture market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth Inc, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Wieland, TMC Furniture, Knoll, MedViron, Flexsteel, Norix Group, Krug,

Bed

Chair

Cabinet

Other

Hospital

Home

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

