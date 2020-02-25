Home Security Sensors Market: Outlook By Product Overview, Application And Regions 2025

Security sensors are physical device or change/presence of any electronic signal/logic which causes trigger to electronic circuit to perform application specific operation. In electronic alarm systems the use of this trigger event done by such devices is to turn on the alarm or siren producing sound and/or perform a security calling through telephone lines.

Increase in-home burglary rates, attractive insurance policies to residents for the installation of security sensors, and growing number of smartphone and tablet users are factors that can be attributed to this growth.

The global Home Security Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Security Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Security Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

ABB

Schmersal

Baumer

Ifm Efector

Hytronik

DENSO

Omron

Pepperl+Fuchs

Leviton

Samsung

Oplink

Belkin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Break Detectors

Window And Door Sensors

Smoke Detectors

Heat Detectors

Others

Segment by Application

Home Intrusion

Home Life Safety

Others

