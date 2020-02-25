Our robust research methodology has helped us create another insightful and comprehensive report titled ‘Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2026’.

For this report, in order to infer the market size, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed. Revenue of companies in the waterproofing chemicals market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year.

Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast.

This data is then validated with the help of the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global waterproofing chemicals market.

Key report inclusions

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, this report on the global waterproofing chemicals market is divided into four distinct parts.

The first part of the report contains the introduction section featuring the executive summary of the report. This part also contains the market taxonomy and the definition of the product along with the market viewpoint.

The second part of the report comprises the global waterproofing chemicals market size and forecast by product type, end use industry and technology.

This part of the report contains important market numbers such as revenue comparison, market share comparison and year-on-year growth comparison. The third section of the report contains the regional assessment of the global waterproofing chemicals market and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy.

