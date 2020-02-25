Increase in Demand for Superior & Periodic Health Monitoring System across the Healthcare Sector Dominating Electronic Skin Market

Electronic skin consists of stretchable network of sensors and flexible electronics, which are used in biometric prosthetics, intelligent robots, and others. It senses heat, pressure, temperature, and other influencing factors.

The Electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2021 to 2025. In 2020, wearable technology segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increased disposable income across various developing and developed nations.

North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor to the electronic skin market in 2020, accounting for around 37.90% share, owing to rise in investment on robotics technology.

The key players profiled in the study are MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic electronic GmbH, and VivaLnK, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the electronic skin market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2025.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global electronic skin market.

Application Area:

Periodic Healthcare Monitoring

Wearable Technology

Others

