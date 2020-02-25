Industrial Embedded Systems Market New Technology Growth and Trends 2016-2026

The embedded systems are used in various industrial applications such as process control, sensors, actuators, robotics etc. The adoption of embedded systems in industrial applications provide power efficiency with high performance and robust environmental design which resist water, moisture, dust and extreme temperature conditions. The other major advantage of industrial embedded systems is it supports cost effective and advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI), supports high speed wired and wireless communication and features for safety implementation. The conventional micro-controllers and micro-processors in industrial applications are now replaced by system on chip (SoC) and system on module (SoM) embedded platforms.

Industrial Embedded Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising focus of manufacturers to improve the energy efficiency has resulted in adoption of embedded system supported devices, which is the major driver for the growth of industrial embedded systems market. The increase in adoption of smart embedded system with complex functionalities such as imaging, smart sensors, wireless connectivity etc. to enhance the production efficiency is expected to drive the growth of global industrial embedded systems market.

The technological advancements in embedded systems increased reliability, less operational cost, reduced power consumption, enhanced applications etc. is expected to propel the growth of global industrial embedded systems market. The rising adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions in developed economies is expected to boost the global industrial embedded systems growth. Japan accounts for significant share in industrial embedded systems market due to well-established embedded systems industry in the country.

Industrial Embedded Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application,the global industrial embedded systems market can be segmented as follows:-

Industrial PC

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (Micro PLC)

Motor Control

Industrial Sensors

Actuator

Security Systems

Industrial Communication

Digital Input Output (I/O)

Industrial Embedded Systems Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global industrial embedded systems market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe accounts for major share in global industrial embedded systems market. This is attributed to the well-established manufacturing industries in the region.

The rising adoption of embedded system assisted automation system is expected to drive the growth of industrial embedded systems market in the region. North America holds significant share in global industrial embedded systems market. The digital transformation of industries and adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions is expected to drive the growth of industrial embedded systems market in the region. APEJ is expected to generate significant revenue in industrial embedded systems market during the forecast, owing the rising industrialisation in the region.

Industrial Embedded Systems Market: Key Players

