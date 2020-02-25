Industry Verticals: Global Gas Mixers – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Report Gas Mixers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Gas Mixers Market: Introduction

Gas mixers are semi-automatic or automatic devices available for mixing variety of flow ranges and gas types. Depending on the demand, the gas mixers can be customized as per the customer’s requirements. Gas mixers can be developed and designed for variable or preset gas mixtures, as per the application. For instance, HTK Hamburg provides a variety of gas mixers with customized designs based on the nature of the application. One of such products is KM 1000 FLOW, which is designed for 2 to 3 defined gases and used in the food and beverage industry for packaging in a protective atmosphere.

Today, integrated VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) in industrial gas mixers offers an ability to meet the unforeseeable frequency and load imbalances. The VFD also enables the proper regulation of thrust in order to achieve variation in load. Also, it helps in preventing shaft failure and, in turn, increases the efficiency of the industrial grade gas mixer.

Gas Mixers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Manufacturers are exploring possibilities of integrating various downstream and upstream processes, which involve mixing, into a single process. Accordingly, they evaluate the production flow of gas mixers. This results in the utilization of single mixture, which will enable companies in reducing the process time consumption and the operations related expenditure. This factor is expected to be one of the primary drivers of the global gas mixers market. The energy consumption is reduced and the output generation process is accelerated, as the process is cut down to certain extent. Compact design, easy installation, easy operation and high process reliability are other factors driving the global gas mixers market. Some gas mixers are touchscreen operational, making them more user friendly.

However, due to the operational load and mixer speed fixations in gas mixers, the efficiency is lowered. Upon variations in load and speed, the material loss increases, thus acting as a restraint to the growth of the global gas mixers market. Moreover, high maintenance and unit replacement expenditure demanded by industrial gas mixers challenges the growth of the global gas mixers market.

Global Gas Mixers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global gas mixers market has been segmented as:

Manual gas mixers

Semi-automatic gas mixers

Automatic gas mixers

On the basis of end-use industry, the global gas mixers market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries

Food and Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Other Industries

Gas mixers Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global gas mixers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, India, Middle East and Africa and South East Asia and Pacific. Currently, North America leads the global gas mixers market owing to the presence of various firmly established chemical and pharmaceutical processing and manufacturing plants. However, China and South East Asia and Pacific are expected to register the high growth rates during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are in the introductory phase in the global gas mixers market.

Global Gas mixers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global gas mixers market are:

Foures

Sechrist Industries

Dameca

Bio-Med Devices

Philadelphia mixing solutions

OES Medical

EKATO HOLDING GmbH

SPX flow

Sulzer Ltd

Xylem

Chemineer

JBW Systems

