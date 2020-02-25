Leak Testers Market Survey 2019: Demand Analysis and Outlook – ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, Uson, Pfeiffer Vacuum

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Leak Testers Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Leak Testers including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Leak testing is a process used to detect manufacturing defects which helps verify the integrity of products and improve consumer safety. For example, the automotive industry consistently uses leak testing to verify that assembly operations were completed properly and subcomponents are leak free.

First, as for the global leak testers industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, and VIC Leak Detection, which closes to 49 per cent totally in 2015. The France giant ATEQ, which has 18.88% revenue market share in 2015, is the leader in the leak testers industry. The manufacturers following ATEQ are INFICON and Cosmo Instruments, which respectively has 14.16% and 7.67% market share globally. The Changzhou Changce is the leader of China leak testers industry. It sells a total of 2.87 million dollar leak tester products in the year of 2015

Second, the global consumption of leak tester products rises up from 33 K units in 2011 to 40.5 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. At the same time, the revenue of world leak tester sales market has a leap from 212 million dollar to 252 million dollar. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the leak testers products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of leak tester products are automotive, consumer goods, energy, HVAC/R, medical and military. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of product quality, the consumption increase of leak testers will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the leak tester products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Finally, although sales of leak tester products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the leak testers field hastily.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Below is the Short Brief of the Global Leak Testers Market Report:

Leak Testers Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ATEQ, INFICON, Cosmo Instruments, VIC Leak Detection, Uson, Hermann Sewerin, TASI, InterTech, AFRISO, Pfeiffer Vacuum, Bacharach, Tecna srl, CETA, Changzhou Changce, Kane International, Rothenberger, HAIRUISI,

Leak Testers Market Segmented by Types:

Portable Leak Tester

Compact Leak Tester

Stationary Leak Tester

Leak Testers Market segmented by Applications:

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

HVAC/R

Laboratories

Energy Top of Form

Global Leak Testers Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Leak Testers are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

