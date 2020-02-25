Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market – Anticipated to have significant growth rate |Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Invensys plc

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market – Snapshot

Manufacturing companies face challenges in increasing manufacturing profitability, obtaining higher return on assets, lowering business risk, and improving customer relationship processes. Companies started adopting Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) to overcome these business challenges, which turned out to be a traditional approach toward handling the operations in manufacturing companies.

These companies then started investing in IT solutions that enhanced the traditional Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in order to attain better quality, lean manufacturing systems, and enhanced labor and production management processes. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) is one such innovation that helps manufacturing companies to improve the performance in terms of revenue and productivity. Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software is termed as the advanced version of MES that provides critical support and enhances industrial/manufacturing processes and procedures.

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The market is expected to reach 15,554.0 Mn in 2026. The major reason for the growth of the market are stringent government regulations regarding the quality of products. Highly regulated industries such as medical devices and equipment, require rigorous internal and external reporting to comply with strict government regulations. Quality and uniformity are given significant importance in such industries. Manufacturing Operation Management (MOM) software has the ability to automate essential regulatory processes to comply with government regulations and meet the requirements of reporting in such industries. MOM solutions have the ability to streamline regulatory processes to ensure FDA, GMP, ISO, and other compliances, thus driving the market globally.

Globally, the manufacturing operations management software market is segmented in terms of component, functionality, enterprise size, and industry. Component segment is bifurcated into software and professional services. Software segment is further divided into cloud and on-premise. Cloud based software segment is expected to hold larger share throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the fact that companies are focusing on adopting cloud based system, so as to enhance the efficiency of their business process. In terms of functionality, inventory management and quality process management are expected to expandat the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An organization’s focus on cost and operation time reduction is compelling them to adopt MOM software for these applications, thus supporting the growth of the market. In terms of enterprise size, small & medium enterprises are estimated to hold large market share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of large number of SMEs across the regions and increasing adoption of MOM software among them to streamline their processes. Large enterprises are anticipated to have significant growth rate due to adoption of digital methods of handling data related to manufacturing operations. Among various process industries, healthcare & pharmaceuticals held the major share in terms of revenue in 2018. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising demand for automation in healthcare industries to improve production efficiency. Automotive, chemicals, food and beverages are anticipated to have a strong market across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

The MOM software market is also bifurcated on the basis of various regions into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are the major revenue contributors to the overall market. Middle East & Africa and South America are witnessing limited adoption of MOM software as compared to other regions. However, with growing penetration of smart manufacturing solutions, these regions are also expected to experience healthy growth during the long term forecast period.

The major strategy adopted by the players operating in the market includes focus on mergers and acquisitions, enhancing the product portfolio and effectively delivering the required services to end-users. Major market players are engaged in acquiring smaller players to gain market share and to provide complete solutions for factory automation. Increasing demand for industrial automation have greatly contributed to the growth of MOM software globally.

The global MOM software market comprises large number of multinational companies who are providing a range of comprehensive services and solutions to the end-users. These companies include Emerson Process Management, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Invensys plc. and others.