MCrAlY Alloy Powder Market 2019: Precise Industry Growth Outlook – Powder Alloy Corporation, Praxair, Oerlikon Metco, Sandvik

MCrAlY coatings are the key to the performance and reliability of highly stressed turbine parts. The M in MCrAlY stands for the base metal (usually nickel, cobalt or a combination of the two), which is alloyed with chromium, aluminum and yttrium. Cobalt and nickel are typically used as a base for the undercoating to make the metallic intermediate layer ductile. Aluminum and chromium form a stable oxide layer that protects coatings from oxidation. Yttrium enhances the bonding of this oxide layer.

In recent years, affected by demand, there is a steady increase of MCrAlY Alloy powder. At present, Powder Alloy Corporation, H.C. Starck, Praxair and other foreign giants occupy a large market share; the sales of MCrAlY Alloy powder will increase to 612.59 MT in 2017 from 500.03 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 4%.

The government department has not formulated the MCrAlY alloy powder development standards, while China introduced a series of policies to promote the MCrAlY alloy powder industry. As the downstream market application is very simple, at the same time, with a lot of alternatives. So the market development prospects are not stable enough.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially the recovery of the aviation industry.

Affected by aero engine manufacturing technology, the United States and Europe will continue to dominate the market in the next 6-10 years.

Powder Alloy Corporation, Praxair, H.C. Starck, Oerlikon Metco, Sandvik, Metal Powder and Process,

Ni-Based MCrAlY Alloy Powder

Co-Based MCrAlY Alloy Powder

Fe-Based MCrAlY Alloy Powder

Industrial Application

Aviation Application Top of Form

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

