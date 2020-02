Membrane Filters Market will Surpass US$ 61,801.9 Mn by 2025

The global membrane filters market was valued at US$ 28,134.4 Mn in 2016. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2025 and reach an estimated value of US$ 61,801.9 Mn by 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, “Membrane Filters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”

The report states that rise in scarcity of drinking water in Asia and Europe due to high growth of population and increase in consumption of membrane filters in the transportation industry, especially aviation and aerospace, are the major factors propelling the growth of membrane filters market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Western Europe and the Asia Pacific are likely to account for a major share of the global membrane filters market in the near future as key companies based in these regions are adopting sensible pricing and proficient marketing strategies.

Increase in use of microfiltration in health care and biopharmaceutical to boost market growth

In terms of technology, the microfiltration segment accounted for approximately 32.1% share of the global membrane filters market in 2016. Technological advancement and rise in consumption of microfiltration in the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry and in clinical laboratories by scientists and health care professionals are the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the microfiltration segment during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration is another high growth segment of the membrane filters market due to rise in its demand from the food & beverages and vaccine production industries.

Water & wastewater treatment application to boost demand for membrane filters

Based on application, the environmental segment held the leading share of the membrane filters market in 2016. Increase in use of membrane filters in water & wastewater treatment, high population growth, scarcity of pure water, and high demand for membrane filters in the countries of Asia Pacific, such as India and China are the major factors driving the growth of the environmental application segment. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrial expansion are also propelling the demand for wastewater treatment. Urban population in East Asia and Pacific region stood at 1.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly.

Urban dwellers consume around three times more water compared to their rural counterparts. Hence, increase in urbanization poses a serious threat to the water resources of the region. Extensive use of membrane filters in the oil & gas and transportation industries, especially aerospace & aviation, is another major reason boosting the demand for membrane filters in industrial processes. Among applications, the aerospace & aviation segment is expected to account for 24.92% share of the market, while the oil & gas segment is likely to constitute 23.8% share by 2025. The water & wastewater treatment segment held a major share of the market in 2016 and is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period at a CAGR of around 10.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Polyethersulfone (PES) membranes segment to drive membrane filters market

In terms of material, the polyethersulfone (PES) membranes segment constituted a major share of the global membrane filters market. Extensive use of PES membranes in the healthcare industry for monoclonal antibodies and vaccine production and for protein separation are the major factors driving the segment. Cellulose-based membranes are also highly preferred due to their intrinsic properties, such as, hydrophilicity, high porosity, and good polymer flexibility, which are beneficial in water treatment plants for reverse osmosis.

The Asia Pacific to register exponential growth and offer the significant incremental opportunity

In terms of value, Europe led the global membrane filters market, accounting for more than 36.2% share in 2016. Recent innovations in the field of membrane filtration are supporting the growth of the membrane filters market in Europe. Several associations, organizations, and societies are actively engaged in the expansion and implementation of membrane technology in various industries, including pharmaceutical, chemical, environmental, and food. Organizations such as the European Desalination Society (EDS) and the European Membrane House (EMH) promote the use of membrane filters in universities, companies, research institutes, and government agencies. In addition, high demand from municipal and industrial sectors for ultra-pure water is likely to drive the growth of the membrane filters market in Europe further.