MULTI-FAMILY/HOA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2022

Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Industry

The Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software industry was 784.64 million USD in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1100.05 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 7.00% between 2016 and 2022.

This report studies Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

The report provides a basic overview of the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software industry including definition, classification and partner/traders. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Market segment by regions, this report splits global into several key regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle and Africa (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Nigeria, South Africa)

Split by product types, with revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some points from table of content:

1 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software 1

1.2 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Segment by Types 3

1.2.1 Global Revenue Market Share of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software by Types in 2016 3

1.2.2 On-Premise Multi-family/HOA PMS (Property Management Software) 3

1.2.3 Cloud-Based Multi-family/HOA PMS (Property Management Software) 4

1.3 Global Market Size of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software (2012-2022F) 5

1.4 Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions 6

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 7

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 9

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 12

1.4.4 South America, MEA 15

2 Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Competition by Manufacturers 18

2.1 Global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017E) 18

2.2 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.2.1 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Concentration Rate 21

2.2.2 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 22

2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 27

3.1 Yardi Systems 27

3.1.1 Company Profile 27

3.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 28

3.1.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis of Yardi Systems 33

3.1.4 Contact Information 34

3.2 RealPage 35

3.2.1 Company Profile 35

3.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 36

3.2.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis of RealPage 37

3.2.4 Contact Information 38

3.3 Entrata 39

3.3.1 Company Profile 39

3.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 40

3.3.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis of Entrata 42

3.3.4 Contact Information 43

3.4 MRI Software 44

3.4.1 Company Profile 44

3.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 45

3.4.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis of MRI Software 48

3.4.4 Contact Information 49

3.5 CoreLogic 49

3.5.1 Company Profile 49

3.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 51

3.5.3 Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis of CoreLogic 53

3.5.4 Contact Information 54

3.6 AppFolio 54

Continued…….

