Niacin (Vitamin B3) Market Survey 2019: Analysis and Outlook – Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Lasons India

Niacin, also known as nicotinic acid, is an organic compound and is, depending on the definition used, one of the 20 to 80 essential human nutrients. Together with nicotinamide it makes up the group known as vitamin B3 complex. It has the formula C6H5NO2 and belongs to the group of the pyridinecarboxylic acids.

In 2017, the global Niacin market is led by China, capturing about 46.69% of global Niacin production. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.66% global production share.

Lonza is the world leader, holding 46.38% production market share in 2017. Lonza’s main markets are China and Europe. Vertellus is the only producer in the United States. At present, Vertellus Europe’s production capacity has been transferred to China. In 2014, Lonza built a new 15,000 production line in China. At the same time, Lonza shut down the oldest production line (5000 ton production line in 1995) due to environmental stress.

China was the largest consumption market for Niacin, with volume exceeding 23186 MT in 2017. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness fastest growth.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus, Brother Enterprises, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Lasons India, Vanetta, DSM, Tianjin Zhongrui Pharmaceutical, Resonance Specialties,

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Feed Additives

Food and Drinks Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemicals Top of Form

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

