Palmitic Acid Market Survey 2019: Research and Outlook – Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, IOI Oleochemical, Shuangma Chemical, Pacific Oleo

Palmitic acid is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in both animals and plants. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees, such as palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil.

Palmitic acid, a kind of fatty acid, derived from palm oil. It is a major component in the oils from palm trees. Applications of palmitic acid include soap & detergent, cosmetics, grease & lubricant, etc. Among those applications, soap & detergent accounts for the largest market share, which was about 49.99% in 2016.

The palmitic acid industry production is mainly concentrated in Asian region, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, China and so on. The largest producing region is Southeast Asia, which produced 135373 MT in 2016. The follower is China, holding 18.50% production share. Global production of palmitic acid increased from 166874 MT in 2012 to 202653 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer with about 33.51% share in 2016. The second consumer is China, consuming 57456 MT in the same year.

The palmitic acid industry has close relationship with the palm oil industry. Due to its low profit, some companies engaged in the palm oil industry have given up the business. In China, there are just a few suppliers.

Palmitic Acid Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Wilmar International, KLK Oleo, IOI Oleochemical, PT Sumi Asih Oleochemical, PT.Cisadane Raya Chemicals, Shuangma Chemical, VVF, Pacific Oleo, Twin Rivers Technologies, PT. Musim Mas, Cail & Pars, PMC Group,

Palmitic Acid Market Segmented by Types:

Distilled Type

Fractionated Type

Palmitic Acid Market segmented by Applications:

Soap & Detergent

Cosmetics

Grease & Lubricant

Others Top of Form

Global Palmitic Acid Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Palmitic Acid are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

