Passive Optical Component Market – Threats, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2022

The global market is expected to garner $45,622 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.6% during the period 2016 – 2022. In 2015, in components, WDM/WDDM held the largest market share in the total market. The largest market of passive optical components is present in the Asia-Pacific region and it is growing at a very high rate. Few of the several factors that supplement the growth in the market in Asia-Pacific include, increase in number of internet users and customer shift toward the advanced technology.

In an optical system, major optical components include, optical connectors, optical power splitters, optical encoders, optical couplers, and optical cables. Another major application of passive optical components is in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks to branch the optical signals. Passive optical components do not have electrical-to-optical or optical-to-electrical conversion during its operation. Passive optical components are a wide range of devices, which not only include simple components but also the electronically controlled, optical devices such as switches and variable optical attenuators.

Some of the major drivers for this market growth are high growth in IP traffic, increased FTTH requirements, demand for scalability in mobile network, advancement in GPON SoC technologies and high return on investment and low cost of ownership. However, difficulty in managing failure of passive optical networks (PON) and less range of network devices connection are restraining factors for the growth of this market. Opportunities for optical components market are its increasing demand for higher and broadband bandwidth and shift towards high capacity optical networks.

In components, WDM/WDDM holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to several factors that boost its growth in the market. Increase in demand for the cloud services, rapid growth in deployment of FTTx, and rise in IP traffic are the factors that are driving the growth of the WDM market. Ongoing efforts of telecom companies to upgrade their network infrastructure with performance enhancing networking technologies provides major opportunity for the growth of the market.

SDH and SONET together contributed over 62% of the technology segment in the passive optical components market in 2015. Scalability factor of SDH application is one of the key factors anticipated to navigate its demand in the market. In the long run, with service providers (SPs) increasing the size of their networks worldwide, the future of the SONET/SDH test equipment markets relies largely on advancement in the optical technology.

Passive optical components include, optical cables, optical couplers, optical connectors, and optical power splitter among others. The passive optical network is categorized into two types in terms of its structure namely gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON). Passive optical components include not only simple optical connectors and fixed optical attenuators, but also include more complicated, electronically controlled, optical devices like such as switches and variable optical attenuators.

Passive optical components are majorly used in optical communication networks. The increased use of mobile phones, tablets, connected appliances, and other smart machines are driving the demand for connectivity. Furthermore, due to increase in penetration of internet, there is an increase in the demand for faster bandwidth. GPON and EPON network offers the internet service in which IP traffic plays important role as users ask for higher bandwidth and passive optical components is providing the higher bandwidth.

Fixed and variable attenuators contributed a moderate share in market revenue in 2015; however, it is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segments. Growth in fiber optic network deployments, continuous advancement in fiber optic technology, and increase in adoption of fiber optic sensors are the growth factors of optical fixed and variable optical attenuators market, which will also create the opportunities for the market growth.

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) contributes the largest share in the application segment of the passive optical components market and it is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segment during the next few years. Few of the several factors that is driving the traction of SDH segment in the passive optical component market include scalability, higher line rate, and wave division multiplexing.

The market growth in Asia-Pacific is on a continuous rise owing to the increase in number of vehicles and the presence of countries such as China, Taiwan, and Japan that contribute a large share in electronics market.

