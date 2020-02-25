Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market Expected to Reach $1,629 Million, Globally, by 2022

Patient mechanical lift handling equipment market was valued at 861 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $1,629 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2014-2022. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2014, it was observed that the overexertion injury rates of nursing home workers, hospital workers, and ambulance workers were found to be three times, two times, and almost five times, respectively, that of the average rate of the total overexertion injuries across all industries. Thus, patient mechanical lifts can help to reduce the overexertion injury rates.

Patient mechanical lift handling equipment are used to safely and comfortably transfer the patient from one place to another. Increase in the number of accidents, rise in incidence of disabilities, surge in the bariatric and geriatric population, and growth in cases of musculoskeletal injuries among healthcare workers are expected to fuel the market growth. However, the budget constraints and lack of awareness in developing and under-developing regions among patients may hamper this Patient mechanical lift handling equipment market growth.

The powered sit-to-stand lifts segment is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period, owing to the development of automated lifts with improved safety and comfort levels for the patients. As advanced, expensive mechanical lifts are mostly used in hospitals, they occupy majority of the market share, expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, with approximately two-fifths share in terms of value in 2015.

Currently, North America and Europe offer lucrative opportunities to market players, owing to rise in aging and obese population, increase in the incidence of musculoskeletal injuries, streamlined government regulations and reimbursement policies, and high buying power of customers. However, the market is expected to gain traction in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America as well, due to the increase in urbanization & disposable income, growing awareness about patient lifts, and presence of large obese and elderly patient population.

Key findings of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market:

Powered sit-to-stand lifts is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, among product type.

U.S. was the largest economy market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.

Homecare is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

In Asia-Pacific, powered sit-to-stand lifts segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period.

The China patient mechanical lift handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1%.

The key players profiled in this report include

Stryker Corporation,

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.,

Invacare Corporation,

Guldmann Inc.,

Getinge Group,

Handicare Group AB,

Gainsborough Specialist Bathing,

Mangar International, Inc.,

Prism Medical, and Joerns Healthcare, Inc.

