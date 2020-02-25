Patio Heaters Market Survey 2019: Research and Outlook – Bond, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics, Napoleon, Blue Rhino

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Patio Heaters Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

A patio heater (also called a mushroom or umbrella heater) is a radiant heating appliance for generating thermal radiation for outdoor use.

A burner on top of a pole, it burns liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane or butane, and directs the flames against a perforated metal screen. Heat is radiated from the surface of the screen in a circular pattern around the appliance. A reflector a top the burner reflects heat that would be otherwise lost upwards. This is because the reflecting hood is usually silvered which makes it a poor absorber of heat but excellent at reflecting infra-red radiation back. This reduces the amount of heat lost by conduction as silvered surfaces will not absorb infra-red light. The chimenea is an alternative to the patio heater for home use, which burns wood instead of gas.

A patio heater, also known as an umbrella or mushroom heater, is a radiant heating appliance that generates thermal radiation in outdoor spaces. Patio heaters run on natural gas or propane gas. They also run on electricity. During the operation of a patio heater, heat is radiated in a circular pattern around the appliance. Patio heaters facilitate the provision of warmth in their vicinity.

Bond, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics, Napoleon, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic, Dayva, Infratech, Lynx, Solaira, Sunglo, Sunpak, SYMO nv,

Patio Heaters Market Segmented by Types:

Electric

Natural Gas

Propane

Patio Heaters Market segmented by Applications:

Commercial

Residential Top of Form

Global Patio Heaters Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Patio Heaters are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

