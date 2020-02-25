Permethrin Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025
Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects.
Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.
The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Yangnong Chemical
- Bayer
- Heranba
- Tagros
- Meghmani
- Crop Life Science Limited
- Aestar
- Gharda
- Guangdong Liwei
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Agriculture Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Other
