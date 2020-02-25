Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is a sophisticated integrated circuit incorporating multiple optical devices/functions into a unique optical package. The main difference between a photonic integrated circuit and an electronic circuit is that photonic ICs use photons as data carriers unlike electronic ICs which use electrons for transferring data. In addition, a photonic integrated circuit is analogous to electronic integrated circuits.

PIC is contemplated to grow as one of the most reliable and promising solutions for the optoelectronic devices owing to its higher efficiency, low energy consumption, and higher operational speed. It is a notable competitor of the systems based entirely on electronic devices as it offers a higher bandwidth. The global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infinera

Huawei

Intel

NeoPhotonics

OneChip Photonics

Avago Technologies

Ciena

Oclaro

JDS Uniphase Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Hybrid Photonic Integration

Monolithic Photonic Integration Segment by Application

Military and Defense

Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

1.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hybrid Photonic Integration

1.2.3 Monolithic Photonic Integration

1.3 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military and Defense

1.3.3 Telecommunication

1.3.4 Energy and Power

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production

3.4.1 North America Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Business

7.1 Infinera

7.1.1 Infinera Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infinera Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Huawei

7.2.1 Huawei Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Huawei Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NeoPhotonics

7.4.1 NeoPhotonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NeoPhotonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OneChip Photonics

7.5.1 OneChip Photonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OneChip Photonics Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Avago Technologies

7.6.1 Avago Technologies Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Avago Technologies Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ciena

7.7.1 Ciena Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ciena Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Oclaro

7.8.1 Oclaro Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Oclaro Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 JDS Uniphase

7.9.1 JDS Uniphase Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 JDS Uniphase Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

8.4 Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industrial Chain Analysis

