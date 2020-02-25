Plasma Welding Machines Market Survey 2019: Research and Outlook – Fronius International, Colfax, Kjellberg, Electro Plasma, Tonks

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Plasma Welding Machines including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Plasma Welding Machines market, Plasma welding is very similar to TIG welding as the arc is formed between a pointed tungsten electrode and the workpiece. However, by positioning the electrode within the body of the torch, the plasma arc can be separated from the shielding gas envelope. Plasma is then forced through a fine-bore copper nozzle which constricts the arc.

Plasma Welding Machines are the device used for Plasma welding. The major components of the machines are power source, torch, ETC.

The Plasma Welding Machines consumption volume was 41 Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 153 Units in 2016 and 366 Units in 2020, and the volume will decreased to 280 Units in 2022. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47.06%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Plasma Welding Machines are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia. The global leading players in this market are Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, etc.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Below is the Short Brief of the Global Plasma Welding Machines Market Report:

Plasma Welding Machines Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Fronius International, Colfax, EWM, Kjellberg, SAF, Schnelldorfer Maschinenbau GmbH, Duomu, Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited, Electro Plasma, Tonks, Zhengda,

Plasma Welding Machines Market Segmented by Types:

Micro Plasma Welding Machines

Ordinary Plasma Welding Machines

Plasma Welding Machines Market segmented by Applications:

Machinery & Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Other Top of Form

Global Plasma Welding Machines Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Plasma Welding Machines are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

