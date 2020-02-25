Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market 2025: Top Key Players Jakar Electronics, s.r.o., DICKSON

Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market: Overview

Portable temperature data loggers are useful instruments which can be used to record temperature of any object for a predefined time. The temperature can be monitored from a distance which is measured on an autonomous basis. This portable temperature and humidity data loggers are primarily used in cold chain shipping and logistics. There are a wide variety of temperature and humidity data loggers available in the market these days. The temperature data loggers provide a huge range of data recording to the shipping and Logistics Company, from -25 degree Celsius to 60 degree Celsius. Most of the portable temperature and humidity data loggers are equipped with data storage internal memory, microprocessor, and some sensors for reading the temperature and humidity as well. Some other data loggers have wind and light sensors as well. This portable temperature and humidity data loggers are tiny and work on a battery. Some of the temperature and humidity data loggers are placed outside the containers while some which are very small are placed directly inside the container. The placement of this data loggers is crucial as a small mistake can lead to inefficient results which may significantly harm the shipment.

Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rise in the logistics business and temperature controlled packaging solutions is driving the market for portable temperature and humidity data loggers. The growth in cold chain logistics business is driving the demand for portable temperature and humidity data loggers. The portable temperature and humidity data loggers are used in cold chain logistics to monitor the temperature and humidity of sensitive products like food and pharmaceutical products. Some chemicals also need this portable temperature data loggers as they need specific temperature conditions to ship. In case if the temperature and humidity are not get maintained the product may lose its quality or get perished. The global trend to increase the shelf life of some perishable products which require strict temperature shipment requirement is expected to create the demand for portable temperature and humidity data loggers. Some portable data loggers are used in a group so that the combined report about the temperature, wind data humidity, mean kinetic temperature, atmospheric temperature, etc. can be calculated and created. The use of latest technologies such as RFID temperature data loggers is trending in the developed regions. The high costs of portable temperature and humidity data loggers increases the cost of packaging and logistics solutions which may act as a restraint for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type,

Single Use

Reusable

On the basis of Temperature,

< -40 degree Celsius

-40 to +80 degree Celsius

> +80 degree Celsius

Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The demand for Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers is currently concentrated in developed countries. The North America region is the highest consumer of Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers globally. Due to the increasing market for temperature control solutions in APEJ region demand for portable temperature and humidity data loggers in APE region is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Portable Temperature and Humidity Data Loggers Market: Key Players