RADAR Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2022

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, RADAR Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, projects that the RADAR market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In 2015, North America dominated with over 32% share of the overall market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Advanced RADAR systems are used for digital signal processing and are helpful to extract useful information from high noise level. Introduction of new types of RADAR system has enhanced the development in technology, thus helping countries when it comes to security issues. Major factors that are driving the global RADAR market are increase in demand for the RADAR system and investment in defense due to increase in security related issues. However, adverse climatic condition, which sometimes results in malfunctioning of the RADAR system restricts the market growth.

The report segments the global RADAR market based on type and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into naval, airborne, ground-based and space-based. Geographically, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA.

The key players of the global RADAR market adopt new concepts & ideas, partnerships, and acquisitions. They plan to improve the manufacturing techniques, besides enhancing their profitability, to gain a competitive edge over other players.

The major players profiled in the report include Northrop Gruman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Kelvin Hughes, L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, Dassault Group, SRC Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo-Finmeccanica-Corporation, Harris Corporation, and others.

Radio Detection And Ranging (RADAR) is used to accurately track the speed, position, and direction of objects moving at high velocity. These devices have the highest adoption rate majorly in the defense and automotive industries. They are categorized as naval, airborne, ground-based, and space-based. Of all these RADARs the ground-based RADAR accounts for the largest share in overall RADAR market owing to its applications as fire control in ballistic missiles, surveillance applications in defense as well as acquisition, tracking, and discrimination of enemy targets during war.

Global RADAR market holds a vital scope for growth worldwide. The market is expected to increase significantly within the next six years. Adverse climatic condition is a major drawback for the RADAR system. However, recent innovation in the RADAR system and technological advancement enforces high efficiency in the RADAR system. Development in the RADAR system has enabled the technology to reach a wider segment of audiences around the globe and to distant places.

At present, space-based, naval, ground-based, and airborne find a lot of applications in the global RADAR market. Ground-based has high adoption rate due to increase in demand for RADAR system. Rise in demand and introduction of new types of RADAR system is expected to fuel market growth in the subsequent years.

There is a continuous growth observed in the Asia-Pacific market owing to the largest share in electronics market and increase in number of vehicles. Furthermore, the developing nations in this region are working to strengthen their defense mechanism and increase the expenditure on military, thus supplementing the market growth.

