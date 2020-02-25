Radio Test Set Market 2025: Top Key Players Kontour ETC, Beijing StarPoint Technology Co., Ltd.

Global Radio Test Set Market: Overview

Radio test set is a device used for testing and upgrading the radio systems. Use of radio test set for commercial radios and military communication systems offers quick diagnostic test times with reduced calibration and maintenance costs. The radio test sets offers detection of faults and verifies the systems in the depot or in factories, thus its compact architectures proves highly beneficial. The radio test set is configured with some of the valuable tools such as RF and AF generator, RF and AF analyser coupled with advanced features interfaces. The radio test sets are vastly used by airlines and transportation companies, private security offices, military etc. Service applications is of the important application in which radio test sets are used for functional testing. The global radio test set market is expected to expand with substantial growth rate owing to the demand led by military, aerospace, industrial, and commercials segments.

Global Radio Test Set Market: Drivers and Restraints

The radio test set offers reliable and secure radio communications and thus the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations and military branches. Also, some of the features of radio test sets such as lightweight, compact design, reduced maintenance and calibration costs boosts the global radio test set market. The radio test sets with cyber security and customizable configurations further drives the global radio test market. The regulations such as International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) for manufacture and exports of radio test sets are stringent and thus the market is mostly dominated by the established players.

Global Radio Test Set Market: Segmentation

On the basis of radio test set type, radio test set market is segmented into:-

Analog

Digital

On the basis of radio systems type, radio test set market is segmented into:-

Tactical radios

Ground radios

Commercial radios

On the basis of grades, radio test set market is segmented into:-

Commercial Grade

Military Grade

On the basis of application, radio test set market is segmented into:-

Engineering

Production

Support & Service applications

On the basis of end use, radio test set market is segmented into:-

Military

Industries

Aerospace

Others

Global Radio Test Set Market: Region wise Outlook

The global radio test set market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Europe holds major share in the global radio test sets market in terms of production due to established players such as Aeroflex Incorporated, ROHDE&SCHWARZ etc. Followed by North America and Europe is APEJ, which is expected to grow relatively at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in APEJ is attributed by increasing military operations in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh etc. The radio test set market in Latin America and MEA is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Global Radio Test Set Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global radio test set market includes: