RF Over Glass Market Survey 2019: Research and Precise Growth Outlook – Arris Group, Cisco Systems, Adtran, WISI, Bktel, Teleste

RFoG is a type of passive optical networking that proposes to transport RF signals that are now transported over copper (principally over hybrid fiber and coax cable), over a Passive Optical Network.

In the forward direction RFoG is either a stand-alone Point to Multi-Point system or an optical overlay for existing Passive Optical Network (PON) such as Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON). Reverse RF support is provided by transporting the upstream or return path into on a separate return path or wavelength.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Facing today’s competition from incumbent operators there is no better way for cable TV network operators than optical fibers for fast broadband connection. An important milestone is radio frequency over glass (RFoG) which allows cable TV network operators to adhere to the well-known and popular DOCSIS broadcasting method while at the same time fiber can be used instead of coaxial cable to access subscribers.

The global RF over Glass market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

RF Over Glass Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Arris Group, Cisco Systems, Alloptic (CTDI), Adtran, WISI, Bktel, Teleste, Lootom, Enablence,

RF Over Glass Market Segmented by Types:

Hardware

Service

RF Over Glass Market segmented by Applications:

Industrial

Global RF Over Glass Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

