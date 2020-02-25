Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Survey 2019: Research and Precise Growth Outlook – Microsemi, Spectratime, Frequency Electronics, Excelitas Technologies, Casic

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Rubidium Atomic Clock including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Rubidium atomic clock or rubidium standard, is a high accuracy frequency and time standard. Rubidium atomic clocks, the simplest and most compact of other atomic clocks, use a glass cell of rubidium gas that changes its absorption of light at the optical rubidium frequency when the surrounding microwave frequency is just right. Atomic Clock is a precision clock that depends for its operation on an electrical oscillator regulated by the natural vibration frequencies of an atomic system (as a beam of cesium atoms).

Vectron International, a leader in the design and manufacture of Precision Oscillators, Timing Solutions and SAW Filters for Communication, Industrial, Military and Space applications and AccuBeat a world leader in the design and manufacture of high precision atomic clocks and time and frequency solutions, announced the introduction of the Nano Atomic Clock (NAC1) The product offering will be showcased in hall B6 booth 336, at the Electronica Show in Munich, Germany from November 8th-11th.

“We are excited that our partner AccuBeat has released the NAC1 for production” stated David Bail General Manager of Vectron’s Precision Oscillator Products group. “This product bridges the gap between oven controlled crystal oscillators and traditional rubidium standards. No other product on the market provides this combination of size, weight, power and aging.”

The Nano Atomic Clock utilizes the quantum physics principle of coherent population trapping (CPT) in a rubidium vapor cell to deliver aging rates of 1 ppb/year in a package that is one tenth the size of traditional rubidium, with an order of magnitude reduction in power consumption. The aging rate is 10 times better than any similar product currently released to the market, and due to the manufacturing techniques employed in its construction, the vapor cell reliability ensures the aging rate will be met during the operational life of the unit.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Top Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Microsemi, Spectratime, Frequency Electronics, AccuBeat Ltd, Excelitas Technologies, Stanford Research Systems, IQD, Casic, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Zurich Instruments,

Rubidium Atomic Clock Market Segmented by Types:

Production Frequency: <5MHz

Production Frequency: 5-10MHz

Production Frequency: >10MHz

Rubidium Atomic Clock Market segmented by Applications:

Navigation

Military/Aerospace

Telecom/Broadcasting

Others Top of Form

Global Rubidium Atomic Clock Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Rubidium Atomic Clock are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

