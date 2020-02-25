Semiconductor Lasers Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2022

The semiconductor lasers market is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2022 from $5.5 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the overall market with over 38% share and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Global semiconductor lasers market has increased at a sustainable pace in last couple of years. Owing to the increase in usage among defense, healthcare, and other industries, the market is forecasted to have high growth opportunities in the years to come.

Semiconductor laser is a type of solid-state laser light producing device that differs from conventional lasers on the basis of mechanism used for light amplification. In a semiconductor laser, the active semiconductor components are used for amplifying the light which enables it to have compact size. In addition, it requires less power and is more efficient as compared to conventional laser.

The rise in demand of semiconductor lasers in defense sector, increased usage in medical sector, dedicated assembly, and low tolerance for packaging error fuel the market. However, the market growth is largely restrained by reliability issues and complexities in testing processes. Although, increase in demand for data storage where semiconductor lasers are used opens new opportunity for the players.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1925

In 2015, fiber optic laser (FOL) contributed over 40% market sharethe largest in terms of revenue. FOL serves analog and digital fiber communications, radio frequency links, and research applications. The laser allows link length of over 30km and does not require any amplifiers or signal distribution to multiple receivers as the power levels in lasers are higher than the conventional signal sources. However, green laser is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period.

By end user application, the communication segment held over 30% revenue share and dominated the semiconductor lasers market in 2015. Green lasers can be used for a variety of roles such as pointing devices. Its ability to form a line in the dark has led to its usage as rescue lights as it can be seen from miles. In addition, it has been used for laser light shows and sky gazing as a person can pinpoint a star by using the green laser. It can also be used as a laser pointers for guns and rifles.

By geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global semiconductor lasers market with over 35% share in overall revenue; followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Furthermore, it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the report include ASML Holdings N.V., Coherent Inc., Newport Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Axcel Photonics Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

List of Figures

FIG. 1 TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

FIG. 2 TOP WINNING STRATEGIES IN SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET (2013-2016)

FIG. 3 TOP WINNING STRATEGIES (%) (2013-2016)

FIG. 4 7TOP INVESTMENT POCKETS

FIG. 5 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS OF SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET

FIG. 6 TOP MILITARY SPENDERS IN THE GLOBAL (2013-2015)

FIG. 7 GLOBAL LASERS MARKET FOR MEDICAL INDUSTRY

FIG. 8 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET BY TYPE, 2015

FIG. 9 GLOBAL FOR FIBER OPTIC LASERS (FOL) MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 10 GLOBAL VERTICAL CAVITY SURFACE EMITTING LASERS MARKET (VCSEL), YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 11 GLOBAL COMPACT DISC LASERS (CDL) MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 12 GLOBAL HIGH POWER DIODE LASERS MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 13 GLOBAL RED LASERS MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 14 GLOBAL VIOLET LASERS MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 15 GLOBAL GREEN LASERS MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 16 GLOBAL BLUE LASERS MARKET, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 17 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET BY END-USERS, 2015

FIG. 18 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR OPTICAL STORAGE DEVICES, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 19 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR LITHOGRAPHY, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2 022

FIG. 20 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR HEALTHCARE, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 21 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR DEFENSE AND R&D, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 22 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR SENSORS, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 23 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR DISPLAY SECTOR, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 24 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR PRINTING SECTOR, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 25 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR COMMUNICATION SECTOR, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 26 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASER MARKET FOR INDUSTRIAL SECTOR, YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH (%), 2015-2022

FIG. 27 GLOBAL SEMICONDUCTOR LASERS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY, 2015

FIG. 28 NORTH AMERICA SEMICONDUCTOR LASERS MARKET, Y-O-Y (%), 2015

FIG. 29 EUROPE SEMICONDUCTOR LASERS MARKET, Y-O-Y (%), 2015

FIG. 30 ASIA-PACIFIC SEMICONDUCTOR LASERS MARKET, Y-O-Y (%), 2015

FIG. 31 LAMEA SEMICONDUCTOR LASERS MARKET, Y-O-Y (%), 2015

FIG. 32. ASML HOLDINGS N.V.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 33. COHERENT INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 34. NEWPORT CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 35. SHARP CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 36. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 37 TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 38. AXCEL PHOTONICS INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 39. IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 40. HAN’S LASER TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY GROUP CO. LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

FIG. 41. ROFIN-SINAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

Make a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1925

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.