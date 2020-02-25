Spirometer Market 2019: Research and Outlook – BD (CareFusion), Schiller, Welch Allyn, Vitalograph, SDI Diagnostics

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Spirometer Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

A spirometer is a device that gauges lung function by measuring the amount of air a patient is able to blow out of his lungs. A primary care physician or allergist may perform spirometry on a patient if he presents symptoms such as trouble breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Factors responsible for growth of this market include aging population, technological advancements, rising incidences in smoking and asthma cases, and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

In 2016, Global Revenue of Spirometer is nearly 532 M USD; the actual production is about 750 K Units.

The classification of Spirometer includes Hand-held Spirometer, Table-top Spirometer, and Desktop (PC) Spirometer and the sales proportion of Table-top Spirometer in 2016 is about 58.4%.

Spirometer is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Homecare. The most proportion of Spirometer formal is hospital and the proportion in 2016 is about 48.6%.

The global Spirometer market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019-2025.

BD (CareFusion), Schiller, Welch Allyn, CHEST. MI, MIR, Vitalograph, MGC, Futuremed, Fukuda Sangyo, NDD, SDI Diagnostics, Geratherm, Cosmed, Medikro, Anhui Electronics Scientific Institute, Contec,

Spirometer Market Segmented by Types:

Hand-held Spirometer

Table-top Spirometer

Desktop (PC) Spirometer

Spirometer Market segmented by Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Homecare Top of Form

Global Spirometer Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Spirometer are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

