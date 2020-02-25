Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2019: Demand and Growth Outlook – Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Newell, Rapala VMC Corporation, Dongmi Fishing

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Research Report 2019” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Sports Fishing Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Sports fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.

The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016.

The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.

Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Newell, Rapala VMC Corporation, Weihai Guangwei Group, Dongmi Fishing, RYOBI, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc., Eagle Claw, Humminbird, St. Croix Rods, Gamakatsu, Tica Fishing, DUEL(YO-ZURI), Tiemco, Preston Innovations, Beilun Haibo, AFTCO Mfg, O. Mustad & Son, Okuma Fishing, Barfilon Fishing,

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Segmented by Types:

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Sports Fishing Equipment Market segmented by Applications:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing Top of Form

Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market segmented by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

In this study, the years considered for market sizing of Sports Fishing Equipment are as follows:

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

