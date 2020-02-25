SSL VPN Market by 2023: Current Industry Trends and Future Scenarios

Secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) is used to provide secure site-to-site connectivity and remote access to restricted network resources through a secure and authenticated pathway. It is commonly used with a standard web browser. In contrast to the concept of IPsec protocol, SSL VPN does not need to install a specialized client software on the end user’s device. It provides access to web applications, internet network connections, and client/server applications to remote users.

Cost savings and productivity enhancement result in user time savings, tool effectiveness, user satisfaction, and improvements in usability, which fuel the adoption of SSL VPN in multiple organizations. Other advantages of SSL VPN over traditional VPN protocols include ease of use, outbound connection security, and it does not require additional client software to be installed on the endpoint device.

The growth of the global SSL VPN market is driven by an increase in demand for secure remote access for employees, customers, & business partners growth in number of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend. However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to spread threats such as malware, spyware, Trojans, worms, & viruses and lack of host security software installed on endpoint devices restrain the growth of the SSL VPN market. Rise in awareness about data security among organizations and increase in need to offer secure portals of expanding businesses to overseas employees, business partners, & customers are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the key vendors in the SSL VPN market.

SSL VPN market is segmented based on mode of remote access, component, organization size, and geography. On the basis of mode of remote access, the market is categorized into clientless mode, thin-client mode, and tunnel mode. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. As per organization size, it is classified into large and SME. Geographically, the global SSL VPN market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC., F5 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, Array Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., QNO Technology, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

