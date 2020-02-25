Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2026

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Overview

The Surface Mount Technology Equipment market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in surface mount technology equipment market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the surface mount technology equipment market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the surface mount technology equipment market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on equipment type, the surface mount technology equipment (SMT) market is segmented into placement equipment, inspection equipment, soldering equipment and cleaning equipment among others. In addition, inspection equipment is bifurcated into AOI, AXI, and SPI. Based on end use industry, the surface mount technology equipment market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and others.

Geographically, the global surface mount technology equipment market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America. The surface mount technology equipment market has been provided in (USD million) in terms of revenue and (Thousand Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the surface mount technology equipment market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive surface mount technology equipment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the surface mount technology equipment market’s growth.

In our report, North American region is divided into The U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the surface mount technology equipment and its components. Furthermore, Porters Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the surface mount technology equipment market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the surface mount technology equipment which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global surface mount technology equipment market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market. The key market players focusing on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product to compete in the market. Major players in surface mount technology equipment market are Mycronic AB, Nordson Corporation, Viscom AG, Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd., ASML Holding, N.V., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Juki Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Orbotech Ltd, JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd., Koh Young Technology, Mirtech, Omron Corporation, PARMI Corp., Test Research, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

The surface mount technology equipment market is segmented as below.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market

By Equipment Type

Placement Equipment

Soldering Equipment

Cleaning Equipment

Inspection Equipment Device Type (2D/3D) AOI SPI AXI End Use Industry Automotive Aerospace and Defense Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others

Others

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



