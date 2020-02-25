Synthetic Peptides Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2027

Peptides are made up of chains of amino acid, linked with the peptide bond. Dipeptide are made of two amino acid, tripeptide are made of three amino acids and polypeptide are long, unbranched chain of amino acid joined by peptide bonds. Chain of amino acid up to 50 amino acid are known as peptides, greater than 50 amino acid is known as proteins. Peptides are used as a therapeutic agent, in the treatment of various disease condition, as peptides performs many metabolic functions in the body. Adequate amount of amino acid are necessary in the body to produce various hormones necessary for body functioning. Synthetic peptide are artificially produced outside the cell with the help of chemical reactions. Synthetic peptide are used for research purpose by various pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Due to the emergence of peptide synthesis, variety of antibody can be prepared involving new therapeutic technique used for biological research, drug discovery, and product development.

Several companies are involved in generation of synthetic peptide, they provide special set of products and services. Peptide libraries are maintained by various companies that help in development of vaccines, drug screening, sequencing of amino acid for research activities and others. These days peptides are available as drugs, and various peptide drug candidates are under clinical trials that has the potential to address therapeutic challenges. Natural peptides are rapidly metabolized, and has low oral bioavailability, the concept that it cannot be orally available has contributed to the revival of interest in peptides as drug candidate by some of the pharmaceutical company.

New strategies are adopted by scientists and researchers to lower the metabolism of the peptide by demonstrating alternative routes of administration, improve productivity so that large number of peptide- based drugs are available in the market. Synthetic peptide vaccine is a promising alternative approach to immunization that will fuel growth of the global synthetic peptide marker in the near future.

The invention of peptide synthesis has unlocked different application area in which synthetic peptides are used as therapeutic agent, used to study protein characterization, establish enzyme substrate reaction within different enzyme classes that demonstrate essential role in cell signaling. It also plays a central role in mass spectrometry-based drug discovery, quantitation of proteins during biomarker study in early drug discovery and development.

Increased demand for research and development for early detection and diagnosis of disease, increased expenditure on healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, advancements in synthetic peptides vaccines due to high specificity, increased number of synthetic peptide clinical trials, technological advancement in the diagnostic and treatment process of infectious diseases, advancement in molecular techniques are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the global synthetic peptide market. Various factors such as low oral bioavailability of peptide drugs, short half-life, rapid metabolism, patent expiration, high development and commercialization cost are some factors inhibiting the growth of synthetic peptide market.

The global synthetic peptide market has been classified on the basis of application, route of administration, marketing status, distribution channel and geography.

