Tattoo Ink Market 2019: Analysis and Outlook – Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommys Supplies, Alla Prima, Dragonhawk Tattoo

Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.

Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “semi-permanent tattoo.”

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.

The global Tattoo Ink market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommys Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink, Dragonhawk Tattoo,

Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

Color Tattoo Ink

Age Below 18

Age 18-25

Age 26-40

Age Above 40 Top of Form

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

