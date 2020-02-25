Video on Demand Market Worth US$ 100,952.9 Mn by 2026| Led by Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Video on Demand Market: Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research on the global video on demand market analyzes and forecasts the data at the global and regional levels. The market report provides in-depth and accurate analysis of the market. The report provides an analysis of industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, where 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the video on demand market and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The video on demand market report covers all the major trends and technologies expected to play a major role in the growth of the market from 2018 to 2026. The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, and trends of the market. A market opportunity analysis for every segment has been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the video on demand market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Video on Demand Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the global video on demand market on the basis of business model and content. In terms of business model, the market can be segmented into transactional video on demand (TVoD), subscription video on demand (SVoD), advertisement video on demand (AVoD), and hybrid (SVoD + AVoD). The subscription video on demand (SVoD) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018. This is primarily due to unlimited content accessibility of extensive premium video content from digital libraries to viewers. The transactional video on demand (TVoD) segment is also projected to show considerable growth in the year 2018. This is primarily due to increasing consumption of pay-per-view programs and movies. In addition, the advertisement video on demand (AVoD) segment is expected to hold significant market share due to free content offered by on demand service providers for viewing. In terms of content, the market can be segmented as sports, entertainment, education and information, and TV commerce. The entertainment segment is expected to rise primarily due to the growing number of subscriptions for on-demand movies and rising content production in the media and entertainment industry.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the video on demand market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive video on demand market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the video on demand market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global video on demand market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, company overview, and key competitors under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global video on demand market. The study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global video on demand market, explaining the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Video on Demand Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global video on demand market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.