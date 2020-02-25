Waste Heat Recovery System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 163 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Waste Heat Recovery System Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.

In the last several years, the growth rate of global waste heat recovery system market is very as high as 8.64%, due to the fast development of cement industry. In 2016, the global Waste Heat Recovery System production may be 334 units, growth 7.05% year-on-year.

In the next several years, the development of global waste heat recovery system production may be still fast without extraordinary circumstances. The global Waste Heat Recovery System production is expected to be 454 units in 2021. In the global production market of waste heat recovery system, Europe is the largest supplier with nearly one third of the total production market. Following Europe, Japan occupies production market share of 28.53%.

In the consumption market, Asia is the largest consumption market due to the developed real estate industry. Among these Asian countries, China is the largest consumption market, especially the government introducing supportive policies continually.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Heat Recovery System market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2940 million by 2024, from US$ 2230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste Heat Recovery System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Heat Recovery System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Waste Heat Recovery System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle System

Kalina Cycle System

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB, MHI, Siemens, GE, Kawasaki, Ormat, Foster Wheeler, Bosch, Echogen Power Systems, EST (Wasabi), Thermax

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Waste Heat Recovery System Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Waste Heat Recovery System market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Waste Heat Recovery System consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Waste Heat Recovery System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Heat Recovery System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Heat Recovery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waste Heat Recovery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

