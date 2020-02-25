Wearable Sensors Market: Growth, Share, Driver, Demand and Forecast To 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Wearable Sensor Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022″,the global wearable sensor market was valued at $123 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $2,258 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2016 to 2022. The wrist wear segment accounted for more than 45% share of the global market in 2015.

The global wearable sensor market is expected to provide tremendous growth potential for market players in the near future, as the market is in its nascent stage of growth. High cost of these devices is a major limitation for the industry. However, recent innovations including flexible, printed electronics and compatibility with consumer electronics have increased the efficiency of the new devices, which in turn has increased their adoption in various applications.

Medical implants equipped with wearable sensors are used in diagnostic and monitoring applications. In the healthcare sector, wearable sensors are mostly used in remote monitoring systems, which collect physiological and movement data for monitoring the health of patients.

The global wearable market is driven by factors such as introduction of new wearable sensors integrated in products such as smart shirt, eyewear, smart ring, and others through technological advancements, growing popularity of Internet of things (IOT) trend, and increasing use of smart consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. However, privacy & security concerns and high cost of wearable sensors are expected to hamper the market growth.

Wrist wear product segment is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global market until 2022 owing to technology advancements by prominent manufacturers, such as Samsung, Apple, and Fitbit, which facilitate easy integration of smart sensors in smartphones & tablets.

The motion sensors segment accounted for more than one-third share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2015. Compactness of wearable sensors and introduction of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology into the motion sensor industry have increased their utility in the field of automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.

In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than three-fifths share of the global wearable sensors market, and are expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in concerns towards health & fitness, and expansion of IoT.

The major companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Adidas, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation), Infineon Technologies AG., InvenSense Inc., Intel Inc., and Google Inc.

