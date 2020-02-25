Wireless Broadband Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Bio-based Polyethylene Market 2019

Wireless broadband connects a home or business to the Internet using a radio link between the customer’s location and the service provider’s facility. Wireless broadband can be mobile or fixed.

Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required.

Wireless broadband Internet access services offered over fixed networks allow consumers to access the Internet from a fixed point while stationary and often require a direct line-of-sight between the wireless transmitter and receiver. These services have been offered using both licensed spectrum and unlicensed devices. For example, thousands of small Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISPs) provide such wireless broadband at speeds of around one Mbps using unlicensed devices, often in rural areas not served by cable or wireline broadband networks.

Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) provide wireless broadband access over shorter distances and are often used to extend the reach of a “last-mile” wireline or fixed wireless broadband connection within a home, building, or campus environment. Wi-Fi networks use unlicensed devices and can be designed for private access within a home or business, or be used for public Internet access at “hot spots” such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, convention centers, and city parks.

Fixed wireless access works primarily when two fixed locations are required to be connected directly. Traditionally, enterprises used leased lines or cables to connect two different locations. FWA is cheaper alternative, specifically in densely populated areas. Typically, FWA employs radio links as the communication and connecting medium between both locations. Usually, the fixed wireless broadcasting equipment is hoisted at building roofs on both the locations to ensure an obstruction free data transmission. Each of the FWA devices is configured to be in line of sight or is in a similar direction for better signal reception. Moreover, besides connecting one-to-one locations, FWA can be implemented in point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint transmission modes.

Cambium Networks dominated the market, with accounted for 58.88% of the wireless broadband sales market share in 2016. Intracom Telecom, RADWIN are the key players and accounted for 10.93%, 8.25% respectively of the overall Wireless Broadband market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

In 2018, the global Wireless Broadband market size was 440 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cambium Networks

Intracom Telecom

RADWIN

Redline communications

Proxim Wireless

LigoWave (Deliberant)

Netronics Technologies

SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed Broadband Wireless

Private LTE Networks

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Transportation

Energy

Other Application

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Fixed Broadband Wireless

1.4.3 Private LTE Networks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Broadband Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Public Safety

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Other Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Broadband Market Size

2.2 Wireless Broadband Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Broadband Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Broadband Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cambium Networks

12.1.1 Cambium Networks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.1.4 Cambium Networks Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cambium Networks Recent Development

12.2 Intracom Telecom

12.2.1 Intracom Telecom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.2.4 Intracom Telecom Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Intracom Telecom Recent Development

12.3 RADWIN

12.3.1 RADWIN Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.3.4 RADWIN Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 RADWIN Recent Development

12.4 Redline communications

12.4.1 Redline communications Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.4.4 Redline communications Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Redline communications Recent Development

12.5 Proxim Wireless

12.5.1 Proxim Wireless Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.5.4 Proxim Wireless Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Proxim Wireless Recent Development

12.6 LigoWave (Deliberant)

12.6.1 LigoWave (Deliberant) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.6.4 LigoWave (Deliberant) Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 LigoWave (Deliberant) Recent Development

12.7 Netronics Technologies

12.7.1 Netronics Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.7.4 Netronics Technologies Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Netronics Technologies Recent Development

12.8 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies)

12.8.1 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wireless Broadband Introduction

12.8.4 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies) Revenue in Wireless Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SuperCom (Alvarion Technologies) Recent Development

Continued…..

