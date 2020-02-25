Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market Trends and Opportunities | Key Players : Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Philips Healthcare, IBM Corp., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., Verizon Communications

A recent market research report by Transparency Market Research presents a thorough account of the growth prospects of the global wireless communications/technologies in healthcare market. The market report, titled “Wireless Communications/Technologies in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” delves into the future growth prospects of the market, providing an account of the factors that could influence the market the most over the forecast period.

The report assesses the growth prospects of the global communications/technologies in healthcare market over the period between 2015 and 2023. The report comprises an analysis of the present growth dynamics of the market, providing an assessment of the key trends and opportunities witnessed in the market in the recent times. The report includes an analysis of Porter’s five forces so as to present a concise overview of the vendor landscape of the market. The report also includes an overview of the recent developments observed in the market in terms of strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and important research and development activities. Companies profiled in the report are analyzed on the basis of aspects such as market share, product portfolios, and marketing strategies.

The report segments the market on the basis of criteria such as application, network technology, and geography for a clearer and more precise account of the market and its growth prospects. Based on network technology, the report segments the global market for wireless communications/technologies for the healthcare sector into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (Wimax), Zigbee, radio-frequency identification (RFID), ultra wideband (UWB), Z-Wave, and wireless wide area network (WWAN).

Key applications of the market examined in the report are alarm notification, e-prescription, real-time waveform delivery, clinical trial management, telehealth practices, and sales force management.

From a geographical standpoint, the market has been examined for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The markets in North America and Europe are presently the leading contributors of growth opportunities and revenue to the global market. The well-developed and digitally advanced healthcare infrastructures in these regions are key to their stronghold on the global market. In the next few years, the market in Asia Pacific is also expected to emerge as one of the leading contributors of new growth opportunities and revenue to the global market, thanks to the rising focus of governments improving healthcare infrastructures and rising population of people with chronic diseases.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Verizon Communications, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corp., Vocera Communications, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson Corp., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, Intel Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, and Cerner Corp.